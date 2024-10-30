The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district has created a Professorial Chair in the Department of Mining Engineering, with a grant of ₹6 crore from Hutti Gold Mines Ltd.

A media statement said the collaboration with Hutti Gold Mines presents NITK an opportunity to integrate industry expertise into the curriculum, and provide students first-hand insights into real-world challenges.

The Chair is expected to advance research and development at NITK, fostering innovative solutions to industry-specific issues and promoting knowledge exchange. The partnership will also strengthen NITK’s ties with industry, leading to joint research initiatives and the co-development of new technologies, it said.

Established in 1984, the department offers a B Tech programme in Mining Engineering, and has nearly doubled the number of seats to 60 today.

The department also offers Masters, PhD and continuing education programmes. It has well-equipped laboratories, including a realistic mock-up of an underground mine. Most of the faculty members provide high value consulting services to government and private agencies, the statement said.

