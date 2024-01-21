CA Institute, which is the world’s largest accounting body, has initiated an exercise to develop a ‘Vision 2049’ document to position itself as a globally recognised leader in the accounting profession.

This vision document will be prepared in collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad, sources said.

All members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), students, and stakeholders can provide their inputs and suggestions for this exercise by February 9. ICAI will celebrate its 100th year of existence in the year 2049.

ICAI Vision 2049 aims to empower chartered accountants as catalysts for economic progress, fostering a dynamic environment that seamlessly integrates with India’s overarching objectives.