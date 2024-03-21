The CA Institute, the world’s largest accountancy body, has brought in changes to its earlier announced exam dates so as to ensure they don’t clash with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The revision in exam dates applies for the intermediate course examination and final examination. It also applies for the international taxation assessment test to be taken up by ICAI members in May this year.

According to the revised schedule, the intermediate course exams will be held on May 3, 5 & 9 (Group I) and May 11, 15 and 17 (Group II). In January this year, CA Institute had announced that the intermediate course exams will be held on May 3, 5 and 7 (Group I) and May 9, 11 and 13 (Group II).

The announcement of revised dates comes after the Election Commission released the schedule of the general elections.

The elections will be conducted in seven phases in April-June 2024 for 543 Lok Sabha seats. The first phase of polling will take place on April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

FINAL EXAMINATIONS

In the case of Final examinations, the revised dates are May 2, 4 and 8 (Group I). For the Group II, the revised dates are May 10, 14 and 16.

In January this year, the CA Institute had announced Final Examination dates for Group I (May 2, 4 and 6 ). For Group II, the earlier announced dates were May 8, 10 and May 12.

The CA Institute has also revised the dates of its international taxation assessment test for its members to May 14 and 16 from May 10 and 12 announced earlier.

Meanwhile, the CA Institute has also made it clear that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Centre or any State government/local authority.

Currently, ICAI has 4 lakh members and 8.5 lakh students.