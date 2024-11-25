The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote commerce-based skill courses for students across the country.

The partnership aims to foster cooperation between ICAI and CBSE to advance commerce-oriented skills, specifically in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

The MoU was signed by the Committee on Career Counselling in ICAI with the Department of Skill Education, CBSE.

The prime focus will be enhancing students’ skills and employability through specialised courses aligned with industry requirements.

ICAI will provide expert inputs on course content, syllabus development, study materials, training modules, and career guidance.

The CA Institute will also conduct enrichment activities and participate in workshops and training sessions organised by CBSE, emphasising sensitising educators and students about career opportunities in accountancy and related fields.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI, said, “The signing of this MoU with the CBSEis a significant step towards enhancing the skill development ecosystem for students across the country. Through this collaboration, ICAI aims to promote commerce-based skill courses and ensure that students are equipped with relevant, industry-aligned competencies.”

This partnership reflects ICAI’s commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and professional requirements, he said, adding that CA Institute is confident that it will open new avenues for students to pursue rewarding careers in accountancy and finance.

As part of this collaboration, ICAI and CBSE will jointly conduct awareness programs targeting school principals, teachers, and management teams of CBSE-affiliated schools across India.

The programs will focus on promoting commerce-based skill courses under the BFSI sector and highlight their importance for students’ career development. Additionally, CBSE will organise capacity-building initiatives for teachers of commerce-related subjects to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to teach these courses effectively.

The CA Institute actively engages in strategic collaborations with educational institutions . To date, it has entered into 85 MoUs with a diverse range of universities, colleges, and educational organisations.

These partnerships are designed to foster academic excellence, research innovation, and knowledge exchange, ultimately contributing to developing a highly skilled and educated workforce.