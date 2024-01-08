Here’s a piece of good news for thousands of those who are pursuing the Company Secretary course, which recently underwent a revamp. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the professional association that governs and regulates the course, has started offering all of the course material online on-demand for over 2 lakh aspirants who are at different stages of completion of the course.

“This is particularly helpful for those living in smaller towns and those from humble backgrounds. They can watch the videos or “study the material online whenever they want to access it,” Manish Gupta, President of the ICSI, told businessline.

Gupta was here to take part in the three-day national conference on ‘Developments and trends in corporate laws and governance’ at the Nalsar University of Law.

“The classes are being conducted for the students eligible to appear in June 2024 examination and the duration of the classes will be 4-5 months,” he said.

The online content is available for the students of Executive Programme and Professional Programme (both under new syllabus).

The institute roped in some of the best experts from its ecosystem to develop the online content. It is also planning some special sessions with experts to throw more light on specific topics and help students get a better understanding of the subjects.

The institute also introduced free classes for the students appearing for the CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test), aspiring to take the Company Secretary course.

The content for both the programmes are being developed and managed from the institute’s Noida facility.

Those who registered for these classes will also be given free access to the sessions meant for clearing doubts.

Early last year, the institute has decided to revamp the syllabus and reduce the papers from 17 to 14. As it removed a few papers, it introduced papers such as Artificial Intelligence, Environment, Social and Governance, and Arbitration, to make the course more current.

ADR centres

Meanwhile, the ICSI is all set to open two of the three ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) centres that it planned in the country. “The ADR centres at the Noida and Bengaluru are ready to be launched. We are waiting for the nod from the Law Minister for the inaugural,” Gupta said.

The institute sees a huge scope for the ADRs in order to reduce the litigation. It is planning the third ADR facility in Hyderabad.