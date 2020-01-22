IIM-Sambalpur launches course on ‘experiential innovation’

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, which is among the third generation IIMs, has introduced a nine-month course on ‘experiential innovation’ for first-year students. The objective is to make students learn from experience rather than books.
“We do not have the infrastructure or an alumni-base that is as big as the older IIMs. However, we can create a new structure and that is what we are working on,” said Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM-Sambalpur.
In the first three months of the course, students will be taught design thinking. They will then pick up a project focused on issues affecting local people in education and healthcare. The students will have to implement what they have learnt and see its impact.
“For managerial education, experiential learning is important. End of the day, whatever organisation one is working in, the two things that one is required to do is either create a business or solve a problem. This course will help them in achieving these two things,” Jaiswal added.
Currently, the institute is running from a temporary place in the Sambalpur University. “It will take two years to complete the construction of the permanent campus and the July 2022 session will start from there,” said Jaiswal. IIM-Sambalpur is also expanding its batch size to 180 from 120 currently. The seats will be added from the batch of 2020.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...