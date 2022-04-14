IIMA postpones launch of its new logo

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has postponed the launch of its new logo, the business school board's chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, announced on Wednesday. The move comes in the backdrop of a section of faculty members objecting to the proposed change in the logo.

Notably, some faculty members had raised objection to a proposed change in the logo of the IIMA through a letter to the BoG earlier this month. They had complained that the decision to change the logo was taken without any consultation.

"We had a discussion today around the issue of logo and the board has decided to keep it in abeyance (launch of a new logo) as of now. Errol D'Souza (IIMA Director) will put it out for wider consultation and inputs, and we will then look at it again," Birla told reporters here.

The chairperson of the Board of Governors said the new IIMA logo was to be launched in June, but now it has been postponed.

Birla was here to attend the IIMA's 57th annual convocation.

"A lot of people had their emotions attached to the existing logo. So we thought it's right to take everyone's opinion into account (before coming out with a new logo)," said Birla when asked about the reason behind the postponement.