IIMB’s one-year MBA programme ranked No 1 in India by Financial Times

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s (IIMB) one-year full-time MBA programme, the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), has moved up six places from last year to claim the 27th spot in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2020.

The programme has bagged the top spot among programmes offered by Indian B-schools in the rankings.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that the effort put in by the EPGP office and the faculty in delivering a great programme, the work of the Placements team in helping improve placements, and the alumni in keeping the flag flying high is paying off in terms of international recognition,” said IIMB Director, Prof. G. Raghuram.

IIMB achieved 100 per cent in the “employed at three months category”, which reaffirms the fact that EPGP graduates are well accepted in the marketplace.

IIMB’s one-year MBA has been steadily moving up the global rankings over the last four years, from the 49th position in 2017 to the 27th rank in 2020.

The FT Global MBA Rankings 2020 has ranked the Indian School of Business (ISB) at the 28th position, IIM Calcutta at 42nd place and IIM Ahmedabad at the 61st position.

The parameters considered to rate the one-year programme included salary today, weighted salary, salary increase, value for money, career progress, aims achieved, careers service, employed at three months, alumni recommendation, female faculty, female students, women on the board, international faculty, international students, international board, international mobility, international course experience, languages, faculty with doctorates, FT research rank, and Corporate Social Responsibility.