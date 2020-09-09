IISc to conduct Joint Admission Test for Masters

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will be the organising institute for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc, announced that the JAM 2021 examination will be conducted on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

The JAM application portal will be open to aspiring candidates from September 10, 2020 to October 15, 2020.

JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes, including MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc‐PhD, MSc‐PhD. Dual Degree, MSc‐MS (research)/ PhD dual degree and other post‐bachelor degree programmes at IlTs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).

JAM score will be used by llSc, Bangalore for admission to Integrated PhD programmes and will also be used by other centrally funded technical institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their programmes.

JAM 2021 is open to all nationals, and there is no age restriction. JAM score is valid for only one year. For admissions to masters programmes for the academic year 2021-22, candidates need to appear for JAM 2021.

IITs and IISc started conducting JAM from the academic year 2004-05. JAM 2021 will have seven (7) papers biotechnology (BT), chemistry (CY), economics (EN), geology (GG), mathematics (MA), mathematical statistics (MS), and physics (PH).

A new paper on economics (EN) was added this year, and the purview of JAM is extended to social sciences to provide admissions to Masters programmes in Economics at the IITs. To reflect this, the name of the exam is changed to Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) from the year 2021.

The JAM 2021 examination will be conducted as a computer-based test in Online mode only. A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers. The examination will be conducted in various cities spread across the country. The examination attracts more than one lakh aspirants every year. Further details can be obtained by visiting the JAM 2021 website http://jam.iisc.ac.in