IIT-H introduces course on Biz Model Innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) has launched a certificate programme on ‘Business Model Innovation’. Offered by the institute’s Department of Entrepreneurship and Management in association with Business Design Lab, the 30-hour programme aims to help participants to innovate their business models and carry out business experiments using Design Thinking methods.

The programme is targetted at business leaders, entrepreneurs, senior design and strategy professionals.

“Businesses, whether big or small, must pivot their business models and strategies to stay relevant in the market.

“It is critical for the start-ups and small and medium business community to get immediate access to insights, guidance and management expertise at an affordable price,” MP Ganesh, Programme Director and Head (Department of Entrepreneurship and Management) of IIT-H, said.

In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are faced with greater challenges and constraints bringing many organisations to vulnerable stages in their business cycle, Ajay Parasrampuria, Lead Facilitator and Co-Founder Business Design Lab, said.

“This programme will help participants in reducing business innovation uncertainty and investment risk by designing and implementing smart experiments,” he said.

The last date to submit applications is May 7, 2021.