IIT-H introduces course on Biz Model Innovation

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) has launched a certificate programme on ‘Business Model Innovation’. Offered by the institute’s Department of Entrepreneurship and Management in association with Business Design Lab, the 30-hour programme aims to help participants to innovate their business models and carry out business experiments using Design Thinking methods.
The programme is targetted at business leaders, entrepreneurs, senior design and strategy professionals.
“Businesses, whether big or small, must pivot their business models and strategies to stay relevant in the market.
“It is critical for the start-ups and small and medium business community to get immediate access to insights, guidance and management expertise at an affordable price,” MP Ganesh, Programme Director and Head (Department of Entrepreneurship and Management) of IIT-H, said.
In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are faced with greater challenges and constraints bringing many organisations to vulnerable stages in their business cycle, Ajay Parasrampuria, Lead Facilitator and Co-Founder Business Design Lab, said.
“This programme will help participants in reducing business innovation uncertainty and investment risk by designing and implementing smart experiments,” he said.
The last date to submit applications is May 7, 2021.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...