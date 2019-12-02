IIT Hyderabad begins off campus placements on positive note

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) started the placement season for 2019-20 Academic Year on a positive note.
The students received 53 offers from 15 companies at the end of first slot of recruitment on Sunday, the first day of placements.
Two more slots of recruitment are in progress and more offers are expected. Last year by the end of day 1 the total offers stood at 56 in three slots
The Institute also received six international offers from companies like TSMC, SMS DataTech and NTT-AT.
The Institute is conducting process in three slots starting from 7 am to 12 midnight. The Phase 1 of campus recruitment for 2019-20 will be held between December 1 -12, 2019. The phase 2 recruitment will happen between January - April 2020.
A total of 477 students have registered for placements across different departments this year. For the Phase I of placements, a total of 224 companies have registered, compared to about 150 companies in the phase 1 of last year (2018-19). Total of 244 companies registered in the whole of last year (2018-19).
Prominent first-time companies this year include BookMyShow, Sprinkler, Jaguar, Bajaj Auto, BnY Mellon, Domino Data Labs and Cogopor
The phase I includes IT/ITES along with core Us and Startups are expected to participate prominently in phase 2
Traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Intel, Qualcomm, Oracle are coming to IIT Hyderabad for recruitment this year as well
Microsoft made a record number of 17 offers. Women at IIT Hyderabad have raised to the occasion securing 5 offers from Microsoft among the total 17, which is a significant achievement. Similarly out of 3 offers from Goldman Sachs two are secured by girl students.
“We are delighted to see encouraging results from placements. We thank the companies for their continuous support to the institute. We have made a strong start and look forward to a successful placement season, " Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In-Charge, (Placements), IIT Hyderabad said in a, release.
The Institute received a total of 37 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year (2019-20), almost double the last years figure of 19.
