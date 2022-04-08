IIT Kharagpur among top 100 universities in world: QS Rankings

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) has been named as one of the world’s top 100 universities for studying 19 subjects, according to the latest edition of the world’s highest QS University ranking.

The institute ranked 37 th in 2022 compared to 44 th in 2021 in Mineral & Mining Engineering and in Electrical & Electronic Engineering it ranked 80 th in 2022, improving its rank from 90 th in 2021. In Engineering & Technology, it ranked 101 st in the world and 3 rd in India, as per the 12 th QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2022 announced recently.

The Institute has been ranked at the top three in India for Agriculture & Forestry (1st rank), Statistics & Operational Research (1st rank), Mineral & Mining Engineering (2nd rank), Environmental Sciences (2nd rank), Economics & Econometrics (2nd rank), Engineering & Technology (3rd rank), Computer Science & Information Systems (3rd rank), Chemical Engineering (3rd rank) and Accounting & Finance (3rd rank).

Speaking on the QS Rankings by Subject 2022, Prof. V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur said, “IIT Kharagpur stands out from other IITs with its multi-disciplinary mandate to transform its education curriculum to a knowledge economy along with the focus on skill development and entrepreneurship.”