IIT Kharagpur students secure 276 pre-placement offers

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 challenges, IIT Kharagpur students have received 276 pre- placement offers (PPOs) from top companies, a spokesperson of the institute said on Wednesday.

Companies such as Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Honeywell, Microsoft, MasterCard, Dr Reddy, Tata Steel offered more than 10 PPOs each, the institute’s Career Development Centre chairperson professor A Rajakumar said.

“Key components of this success are technical skills of the students, the flexible online internship plan and long-lasting relation with the company partners. This is the highest number among all other top academic institutes in India in spite of the current economic condition,” Rajakumar said.

For the 2020-21 placement drive, over 2,100 students have already registered.

Despite the economic constraints, companies are showing tremendous faith in us. More than 200 entities are expected to participate in the first phase of the recruitment drive starting from December 1, the spokesperson said.

For initial days, 25-27 per cent core companies, 65 per cent software and 10 per cent consulting firms opened up prospects for the IIT Kharagpur students, Rajakumar said.

Around 30 companies participated on day one. Final year students have already received more than 130 placement offers, the spokesperson said.