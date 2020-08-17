Education

IIT Kharagpur installs mobile tower as it prepares for online classes

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

A view of IIT-Kharagpur

Telecom tower company, Indus Towers, has installed a new mobile tower at IIT Kharagpur in preparation for online classes that are to start from September 1, 2020.

Professors at the institute will now be able to connect seamlessly for online classes, as students connect from their respective homes, said a press statement issued by IIT Kharagpur.

“The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has enforced a new world of virtual lectures, tutorials, and assessments. Online learning, which came as a panacea for the crisis, is increasingly seen as a new paradigm in education. As e-learning is going to impact education and herald the arrival of a new normal, IIT Kharagpur has installed a new tower that aims to help professors in conducting online classes from the campus,” the release said.

