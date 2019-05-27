Education

IIT-M develops oil-extraction process

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) researchers are developing an indigenous processes for efficient recovery of oil from mature offshore wells, a press release from the Institute said. IIT-M researchers are studying the efficacy of an emerging enhanced oil recovery method called ‘Low-Salinity Enhanced Oil Recovery’ in association with research laboratories in Australia, the release added.

research
oil and gas - downstream activities
