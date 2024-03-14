IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with VyVoxel, a US-based company, to offer a course on Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality (AR/VR) programming. The course is offered in online mode and has a duration of 60 hours.

The last date to apply for the first batch is March 31, 2024.

The course covers the basics of 3D modelling, marker and marker less AR, Virtual Reality programming and interaction and its applications in training, manufacturing and field service, C# programming, user interface design and exposure to applications in various industries such as healthcare, logistics, retail, ecommerce, branding and product launches and architecture.

The first batch will commence on April 1, 2024. As the course is being taught online, there will no restrictions of students admitted to each batch, says a release.