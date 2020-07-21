IITs may spread JEE (Advanced) exams over two-three days

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are mulling whether they can conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Exam over 2-3 days instead of just one day.

“IITs are discussing with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) if the JEE (Advanced) Exam can take place on 2-3 days this year so that social distancing can be easily maintained at the test centres,” said a source familiar with the matter.

Till now, the JEE Advanced exam has always been conducted in one day for all aspirants.

In addition, they are considering having more test centres, the person added.

In July, MHRD has announced the new dates for JEE Main and JEE Advanced. According to the revised dates, JEE Main will be held between September 1-6 and JEE Advanced exam to take place on September 27.

The discussions on this are likely to come up in the next Joint Admission Board meeting that is scheduled to take place this week.

JEE Advanced is conducted by one IIT every year and this time IIT-Delhi has been given the charge to conduct the examination.

Relaxation

Last week, MHRD has announced relaxation in the admission to the IITs by not considering Class XII board performance this year.

For admissions to IITs, besides qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.