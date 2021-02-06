Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, US Consulate, EducationUSA to hold webinar on higher education

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The pandemic situation has brought an unprecedented disruption to the higher education system globally, thus daunting multiple short-term challenges especially to the student community.
The ecosystem has been impacted significantly by the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, creating uncertainty and unusual roadblocks such as travel restrictions, campus closures and many more challenging situations for the aspiring Indian students who wish to study abroad.
Understanding the need of Indian students and to extend a helping hand the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in association with US Consulate Hyderabad and EducationUSA is organising an interactive webinar “Higher Education in the United States and Student Visa Session.”
The webinar will be organised on February 9 and interested students can register through the online link posted on the website.
Vijaya Sai Meka, Chairman, IACC AP & TS said: “Indo-American Chamber of Commerce encourages students to make use of this opportunity and benefit from the deliberations. This session will offer practical insights on the visa process, study options, selecting colleges, test preparation, application process, financial aid and scholarships.”
The session will be addressed by Consular Officer, US Consulate General, Hyderabad and Regional Officer & Education USA Advisor, United States–India Educational Foundation (USIEF).
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...