Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, US Consulate, EducationUSA to hold webinar on higher education

The pandemic situation has brought an unprecedented disruption to the higher education system globally, thus daunting multiple short-term challenges especially to the student community.

The ecosystem has been impacted significantly by the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, creating uncertainty and unusual roadblocks such as travel restrictions, campus closures and many more challenging situations for the aspiring Indian students who wish to study abroad.

Understanding the need of Indian students and to extend a helping hand the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in association with US Consulate Hyderabad and EducationUSA is organising an interactive webinar “Higher Education in the United States and Student Visa Session.”

The webinar will be organised on February 9 and interested students can register through the online link posted on the website.

Vijaya Sai Meka, Chairman, IACC AP & TS said: “Indo-American Chamber of Commerce encourages students to make use of this opportunity and benefit from the deliberations. This session will offer practical insights on the visa process, study options, selecting colleges, test preparation, application process, financial aid and scholarships.”

The session will be addressed by Consular Officer, US Consulate General, Hyderabad and Regional Officer & Education USA Advisor, United States–India Educational Foundation (USIEF).