Inter-varsity competition at ICFAI Law School begins from March 30

The 33rd All India Inter-University Moot Court competition that will test the skills of law students will be part of Lex-Knot 2017, a four-day law festival starting on March 30.

ICFAI Law School, a constituent of the ICFAI University, Hyderabad, is organising the festival at its campus said A V Narsimha Rao, Dean, ICFAI Law School. The Moot Court competition is being conducted by the Bar Council of India Trust in association with ICFAI Law School. The festival will be inaugurated on Thursday by Justice B S Chauhan, Chair Person, Law Commission of India and Guest of Honour will be Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India.

Lex Knot is a bunch of events, which are student-centric and develops bonding among students, teachers, professionals, corporates and judiciary with a socio-political legal interface.