ISED advocates ‘Pandemic Economics’ as a new discipline

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Kochi, April 6
Considering the complexities of shaping a comprehensive Covid-19 mitigation policy at the national level and in the States, the Institute of Small Enterprises and Development (ISED) advocates developing and strengthening ‘Pandemic Economics’ as a new discipline, with facilities for research and studies.
ISED Director PM Mathew points out that this is crucial for making evidence-based policy on a real-time basis. ISED is undertaking a comprehensive study on the impact of Covid-19 on livelihoods in the country, with focus on strategic options.
How do Norway and Germany stand out in terms of steering their economies during the current Covid-19 pandemics and where is the US failing? The US President Donald Trump’s statements relating to public policy options have triggered widespread debates in academic circles and the global media.
It is not simply a matter of political choice to take policy decisions at such critical junctures. Besides a hard core evidence base, sensitive policy decisions — such as whether to go for a partial or full or no lockdown of a country or a region — have to factor in a variety of strategic factors that fall into the two broad dimensions of public health exigencies, on the one hand, and economic policymaking, on the other.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly taken the wise decision of delegating this task to the State governments who, in turn, will do it with the help of a proper advisory set-up.
Evolving branch of Economics
‘Pandemic Economics’ is evolving as a new branch of Economics that analyses and makes policy recommendations on the basis of historical data and analysis on such pandemics. For the economist, every problem involving economic decisions is an ‘economic problem’, having implications on resource allocation and public spending, as per some rational criteria.
It is important to note that economists of Indian origin have richly contributed to the global debates on Pandemic Economics. At the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, the hub of Pandemic Economics research and policy debates, debates on Covid-19 have been spearheaded by a 51-member team of economists, including Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee and former Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Investors need to tread with caution in this truncated week as global weakness persists
Destruction of demand due to COVID-led crisis could offset gains from lower gas cost
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...