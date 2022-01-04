ISFC and Chrysalis sign MoU

The Indian School Finance Company (ISFC), a non-banking finance company, has signed an MoU with Chrysalis - a learning solutions provider to schools and children - to provide 360-degree assistance. to the affiliated schools.

The partnership will provide schools with a ‘one-stop solution’ for their financial, operational, and academic needs, it said in a release.

Through this partnership, ISFC will get access to 1,800 schools of Chrysalis for funding and Chrysalis, in turn, gets access to ISFC 5,000 school universe for content.

Indian School Finance Company is into lending to educational institutions and entrepreneurs managing such institutions.