Jaro Education has declared bonus and dividend to its shareholders.

The Board of Directors of Jaro Education has recommended a bonus in the ratio of 1:3 (one equity share for every three held) shares held by the shareholder.

The board has also announced a dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year ended March for its eligible shareholders.

Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD, Jaro Education, said the institution will declare its audited results in a couple of weeks and file the DRHP after that.

Jaro Education’s journey is underscored by its sustainable growth trajectory, driven by an increase in partnerships with Tier-I institutions, in India and overseas, as well as geographic expansion, increase in student enrolments, more programs per Institute and fee hikes, per a statement.

In FY24, the company provided online education to about 28,800 learners for post-graduate degrees and up-skilling courses, it said.

Founded in 2009, Jaro Education provides over 250 management, technology, and techno-functional programs in collaboration with top reputed institutes, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Institute for Data, Systems, and Society (MIT IDSS), The Wharton Interactive (an initiative of The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania), Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), IIM in Ahmedabad, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Indore and Tiruchirappall among others.