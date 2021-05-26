JEE (Advanced) 2021 exams postponed due to Covid-19

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the organising institute of JEE (Advanced), on Wednesday announced postponement of the exam due to Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled for July 3.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to Covid-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 3 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” said an official notification.

JEE Advanced exam is comprised of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. This time Paper I was scheduled to be held in the morning on July 3 from 9 am to 12 noon while Paper-II was scheduled from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Admission to IITs

Clearing JEE Advanced is a gateway to the admissions in 23 IITs for Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree courses. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has relaxed admission to the IITs by not considering Class XII board performance.

For admissions to IITs, besides qualifying in the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

Earlier, IIT Bombay also handed over the responsibility of organising Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 to IIT Kharagpur.