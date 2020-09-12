JEE (Main) Exam: 24 candidates score 100 percentile

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
A total of 24 candidates scored 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 examination conducted in January and April-September by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Telangana’s Chukka Tanuja is the only female candidate out of the total 24 to score a 100 percentile.
Eight candidates from Telangana, five from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, two from Haryana, and one each from Maharashtra and Gujarat each, scored 100 percentile.
The JEE (Main) Examination, 2020 for B.E./B.Tech has been conducted two times in Computer-Based-Test mode this year.
The first Examination was conducted between January 7 and 9 in six shifts, and the second JEE(Main) Examination was conducted from September 2 to 6 in 10 shifts.
“The Ranks of the candidates have been decided taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in JEE (Main) JAN 2020 and APRIL/SEPTEMBER 2020 examinations and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website,” said the statement issued by the NTA.
NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch and B. Planning) to be declared later on.
According to the NTA, a total 8.41 lakh candidates registered for the April/September exam out of which 6.35 lakh appeared.
Candidates were given opportunity to see their responses to the question papers and to Challenge the answer keys during September 8 to 10.
The NTA Score Cards have been displayed on the JEE (Main) website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
The new fund offer (NFO) of Mirae Asset Equity Allocator Fund of Fund is open until September 15. The scheme ...
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...