JEE (Main) Exam: 24 candidates score 100 percentile

A total of 24 candidates scored 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 examination conducted in January and April-September by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Telangana’s Chukka Tanuja is the only female candidate out of the total 24 to score a 100 percentile.

Eight candidates from Telangana, five from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, two from Haryana, and one each from Maharashtra and Gujarat each, scored 100 percentile.

The JEE (Main) Examination, 2020 for B.E./B.Tech has been conducted two times in Computer-Based-Test mode this year.

The first Examination was conducted between January 7 and 9 in six shifts, and the second JEE(Main) Examination was conducted from September 2 to 6 in 10 shifts.

“The Ranks of the candidates have been decided taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in JEE (Main) JAN 2020 and APRIL/SEPTEMBER 2020 examinations and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website,” said the statement issued by the NTA.

NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch and B. Planning) to be declared later on.

According to the NTA, a total 8.41 lakh candidates registered for the April/September exam out of which 6.35 lakh appeared.

Candidates were given opportunity to see their responses to the question papers and to Challenge the answer keys during September 8 to 10.

The NTA Score Cards have been displayed on the JEE (Main) website: jeemain.nta.nic.in