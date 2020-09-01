JEE, NEET aspirants allowed to take Mumbai suburban trains to exam centre

The Western and Central Railway have decided that students appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) later this month will be permitted to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai suburban network.

Ever since the pandemic broke out in March, passenger trains services across the country have been suspended. Passengers travelling on the suburban Mumbai train services are most vulnerable to Covid infection because of the hyper crowding in the compartments during office hours.

The zonal railways in a joint media statement said that the exam admit card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on the exam days,

Station and security officials at stations have been instructed to facilitate the students travelling on the exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations and frequency of suburban services will be increased accordingly for their convenience, the statement said.