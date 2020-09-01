JEE, NEET aspirants allowed to take Mumbai suburban trains to exam centre

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
The Western and Central Railway have decided that students appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) later this month will be permitted to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai suburban network.
Ever since the pandemic broke out in March, passenger trains services across the country have been suspended. Passengers travelling on the suburban Mumbai train services are most vulnerable to Covid infection because of the hyper crowding in the compartments during office hours.
The zonal railways in a joint media statement said that the exam admit card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on the exam days,
Station and security officials at stations have been instructed to facilitate the students travelling on the exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations and frequency of suburban services will be increased accordingly for their convenience, the statement said.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
₹1115 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go ...
Ever since the stock of Timken India witnessed a huge fall in March, it has been on an uptrend, continuously ...
From medium-term perspective, ₹50,000 is key for October contract; the major direction is still bullish
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...