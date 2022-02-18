Jindal Stainless sets up gallery at NIFTEM; inks MoU with institute

Jindal Stainless has set up the ‘Jindal Stainless Gallery’ at National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), an apex institution under Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

The gallery will showcase various applications of stainless steel in the food processing industry, including overhead water tanks, sinks, bread moulds and trolleys, driers, coconut cutting machines, chequered sheets, among others, the statement said.

The company has also signed an MoU with the institute to work towards skill development, entrepreneurship, and academic cooperation, while highlighting the importance of stainless steel in the food processing industry, it said.

As part of the signed MoU, Jindal Stainless and NIFTEM will collaborate on multiple fronts and take up research and training across disciplines of food science, engineering, management and social sciences.

This partnership will also see the rollout of a course on stainless steel in NIFTEM’s curriculum to promote technical studies on stainless steel usage in food processing sector, develop food testing vans, organize joint technical sessions for mutual benefits, etc

The company will also train fabricators and welders to better equip them in stainless steel handling, it added.