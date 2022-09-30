Undergraduate students of Jawaharlal Nehru University will begin their first semester on November 7, a varsity official said on Friday.

The varsity began the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on Wednesday.

"The registration process will conclude on October 12," the official said.

This year the university has opted for CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes. The university offers around 10 UG courses, mostly BA (Honours) in Foreign Languages and a total of 342 seats in various schools and disciplines.

"The university will begin the first semester for newly admitted undergraduate students on November 7," the official said.

The first merit list for the admission will be published on October 17, he said.

"The first merit list will be announced on October 17 and students will get a three-day window to block their seats. The second list will be issued on October 22 and candidates can block their seats from October 22 to 24. Meanwhile, the third and supernumerary list will be on October 27," the official said.

In the first week of November, students who have blocked their seats, will have a physical verification of admission at the university.

JNU is among the last central universities in the city to open its registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University launched its admissions portal on September 12.

The result of the debut edition of CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency earlier this month.

