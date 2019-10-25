Leadership programme for diplomats concludes at IIM-K

A five-day programme on ‘Leadership 4.0: Management & Governance in the emerging world of disruption’, conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme concluded here on Thursday.

Over 20 participants from 15 partner countries were trained in scientific aspects of leadership and management under the programme funded by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The chief guest, Devyani Khobragade, Joint Secretary (Development Partnership Administration II), Ministry of External Affairs, expressed hope that the learnings would not only help the participants enrich their knowledge in the field of leadership and management but also help propagate the uniqueness and diversity of Indian culture experienced by the participants, during the course of their visit.

The ITEC programme will soon transcend boundaries through E-ITEC (live online tutorials) and through onsite programmes in member countries as India look forward to provide technical assistance to member countries through country-specific programmes delivered through Institutes of Eminence like IIM-K, she said.

Debashis Chatterjee, IIM-K Director said that “India’s biggest contribution to the world has been knowledge and that the country has lot to offer when it comes to innovation and community driven initiatives. This ITEC programme with an intensive take on leadership and management will equip the participant with unparalleled skills”.

Leadership 4.0 attended by 20 foreign diplomats, civil servants from 15 partner countries — Malaysia, Ethiopia, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bhutan, Mauritius, Kenya, Egypt, Oman, Nigeria, Botswana, Gambia, Maldives and Indonesia. The interactive programme scientifically designed by the faculty members of IIM-K was about surviving and thriving in a volatile, uncertain and non-linear world.

According to Rudra Sensarma, Dean (Research, Innovtions and Internationalisation), participants learned about vital elements in leadership, participatory governance, managing risks, communicating in a world of disruptions, public policy etc during the course of the programme.

A field visit to the neighbouring Wayanad district was also organised for the foreign delegates to help them gain insights into the successful community driven initiatives such as the women’s self-help group - Kudumbashree and the rural water supply and sanitation project – Jalanidhi.