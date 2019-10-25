Leadership programme for diplomats concludes at IIM-K

Top five fitness practices of corporate honchos
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
A five-day programme on ‘Leadership 4.0: Management & Governance in the emerging world of disruption’, conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme concluded here on Thursday.
Over 20 participants from 15 partner countries were trained in scientific aspects of leadership and management under the programme funded by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The chief guest, Devyani Khobragade, Joint Secretary (Development Partnership Administration II), Ministry of External Affairs, expressed hope that the learnings would not only help the participants enrich their knowledge in the field of leadership and management but also help propagate the uniqueness and diversity of Indian culture experienced by the participants, during the course of their visit.
The ITEC programme will soon transcend boundaries through E-ITEC (live online tutorials) and through onsite programmes in member countries as India look forward to provide technical assistance to member countries through country-specific programmes delivered through Institutes of Eminence like IIM-K, she said.
Debashis Chatterjee, IIM-K Director said that “India’s biggest contribution to the world has been knowledge and that the country has lot to offer when it comes to innovation and community driven initiatives. This ITEC programme with an intensive take on leadership and management will equip the participant with unparalleled skills”.
Leadership 4.0 attended by 20 foreign diplomats, civil servants from 15 partner countries — Malaysia, Ethiopia, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bhutan, Mauritius, Kenya, Egypt, Oman, Nigeria, Botswana, Gambia, Maldives and Indonesia. The interactive programme scientifically designed by the faculty members of IIM-K was about surviving and thriving in a volatile, uncertain and non-linear world.
According to Rudra Sensarma, Dean (Research, Innovtions and Internationalisation), participants learned about vital elements in leadership, participatory governance, managing risks, communicating in a world of disruptions, public policy etc during the course of the programme.
A field visit to the neighbouring Wayanad district was also organised for the foreign delegates to help them gain insights into the successful community driven initiatives such as the women’s self-help group - Kudumbashree and the rural water supply and sanitation project – Jalanidhi.
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
The segment could strengthen further if the policy environment is stable
All the stakeholders need to work in convergence to fight the scourge
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism