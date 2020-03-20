Lok Sabha passes bill that tags 5 more IIITs as institutions of national importance

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
The Lok Sabha, on Friday, passed a bill which seeks to confer the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) on five more Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).
The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, proposes to bring the five institutions under the IIIT (Public-private Partnership) Act, 2017, similar to the other 15 IIITs established under the scheme in Public-private Partnership (PPP) mode.
The five IIITs which are proposed to be given the INI status are located in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur. These five IIITs along with 15 others which are also build in PPP mode will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD degree.
It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology. Replying to the debate on the Bill, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhiriyal ‘Nishank’ said that such institutes have recorded 100 per cent placement.
Clarifying the apprehensions raised by some members of the House, he said these institutes also follow the reservation policy announced by the government. He also said the quality of education was improving, and the country was moving ahead in research and development.
Participating in the discussion on the bill, BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav said there was just one Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bihar and stressed that there was a need to open more such institutes.
Trinamool’s Saugata Roy supported the bill and requested the government to look into curriculum of these IIITs to bring them to the level of the IITs.
Stating the institutes in India were lagging in hardware education, he said there should be necessary hardware education so that India can manufacture its own computers.
BJD member B Mahtab supported the bill and stated that India has made its presence felt across the world with relating to information technology. He also said that the “need for a common syllabus throughout the country needs to be considered”, and also stressed on “standardisation of fee structure”.
Danish Ali of the BSP said that the government would allocate move funds for research and development.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
On March 21, 2006, Twitter was founded. Here are 10 very short questions about the social media site.Twitter ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...