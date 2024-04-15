Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Vrtta Green Solutions, a Montreal-based environmental engineering firm, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to spearhead innovation in environmental engineering.

Through the MoU, MAHE and Vrtta Green Solutions pledge to offer paid internships for Master’s students specialising in Environmental Engineering, Data Science, and other related domains providing them with opportunities to gain hands-on experience, delve into research, and contribute to real-world sustainability initiatives.

Quoting Narayan Sabhahit, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Technology and Science) at MAHE, a media statement said this partnership signifies a profound commitment to excellence in environmental engineering education. “By offering paid internships, we aim to empower our students with the practical skills and experiences necessary to address the complex sustainability challenges of the 21st century,” he said.

Anil Rana, Director of Manipal Institute of Technology, said, “At MAHE, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive positive change. This partnership with Vrtta Green Solutions exemplifies our dedication to bridging the gap between academia and industry, equipping our students with the tools they need to become leaders in the field of environmental engineering.”

Swaroop SV, Director of Vrtta Green Solutions, said, “We are pleased to partner with MAHE in our shared mission to develop sustainable solutions for a better future. By providing students with hands-on experience and mentorship, we hope to inspire the next generation of environmental engineers to think boldly and act decisively in addressing global sustainability challenges.”