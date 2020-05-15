MG Motor India to train 200 students under its Nurture Program

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
MG Motor India has announced the MG Nurture Program, a first-of-its-kind student support program that focuses on training students. The initiative will equip around 200 students with a market-focused skill set and make them future-ready, the company mentioned in its official release.
MG Motor India said that its initiative is aimed at imparting the student community with skills that will enhance their career prospects. In return, the carmaker will also benefit from the creative and innovative ideas of the youth.
CollegeDekho claims to provide the ecosystem support for the screening test for the MG Nurture program. It will have an industry-first, robotic selection process, assisted by another start-up EvueMe. The car company stated that the program also has a special attraction of providing a few scholarships for higher studies.
Speaking on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director – MG Motor India, said in an official statement: “During these times, the MG Nurture Program enables us to reach out to students and empower them in being future-ready for the market. The program will start from June for a period of eight weeks and we will also look at providing job opportunities to some of the bright students thereafter. The initiative has been launched for giving an immersive learning experience to students and creating a forward-looking talent pool in our country.”
MG Nurture is the latest initiative in a series of programs that the automaker has undertaken to reinforce its commitment towards society and the community. As part of its inclusive philosophy, the ratio of males and females shortlisted will be 1:1 under the program.
The carmaker also initiated MG Bridge, a two-way cross-cultural exchange program between Britain and India. The company recently announced ‘Drive Her Back,’ a program that claimed to enable experienced and qualified women to return to the workplace, creating a diverse pool of employees at MG in India.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...