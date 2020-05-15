MG Motor India to train 200 students under its Nurture Program

MG Motor India has announced the MG Nurture Program, a first-of-its-kind student support program that focuses on training students. The initiative will equip around 200 students with a market-focused skill set and make them future-ready, the company mentioned in its official release.

MG Motor India said that its initiative is aimed at imparting the student community with skills that will enhance their career prospects. In return, the carmaker will also benefit from the creative and innovative ideas of the youth.

CollegeDekho claims to provide the ecosystem support for the screening test for the MG Nurture program. It will have an industry-first, robotic selection process, assisted by another start-up EvueMe. The car company stated that the program also has a special attraction of providing a few scholarships for higher studies.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director – MG Motor India, said in an official statement: “During these times, the MG Nurture Program enables us to reach out to students and empower them in being future-ready for the market. The program will start from June for a period of eight weeks and we will also look at providing job opportunities to some of the bright students thereafter. The initiative has been launched for giving an immersive learning experience to students and creating a forward-looking talent pool in our country.”

MG Nurture is the latest initiative in a series of programs that the automaker has undertaken to reinforce its commitment towards society and the community. As part of its inclusive philosophy, the ratio of males and females shortlisted will be 1:1 under the program.

The carmaker also initiated MG Bridge, a two-way cross-cultural exchange program between Britain and India. The company recently announced ‘Drive Her Back,’ a program that claimed to enable experienced and qualified women to return to the workplace, creating a diverse pool of employees at MG in India.