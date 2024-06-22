The Ministry of Education said Saturday it has constituted a high-level committee of experts led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The seven-member committee will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA, the Department of Higher Education in the ministry said.
It added that the committee will submit its report to the ministry within two months.
Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Professor BJ Rao and former director of AIIMS Delhi Randeep Guleria are on the panel.
