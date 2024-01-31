The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reduced NEET postgraduate examination fees by ₹750. The new fees come into effect from January 1.

The new fees will now be ₹3,500 for general and OBC students, while for SC, ST and PWD categories, the fees will be ₹2,500.

Any candidate submitting the application form for the forthcoming examination after January 1, 2024, will have to pay the reduced fee, the official said.

Previous fees, which were in effect since 2021, were ₹4,250 and ₹3,250, respectively.

The effective fee reduction is 18 per cent and 23 per cent over 2021 levels.

In fact, the NEET postgraduate examination fees are lower than in 2013 now. In 2013, fees stood at ₹3,750 for general and OBC candidates and ₹2,750 for SC, ST and PWD candidates.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya had been a key mover in lowering exam fees.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, Abhijat Sheth, President, NBEMS, said: “In order to provide benefit to lakhs of candidates appearing ni NBEMS examinations, NBEMS has decided to reduce the examination fee by Rs. 750/- for each candidate.”

The letter further added: “This fee reduction would not have been possible without inputs from you (Mandaviya’s intervention)….. assure you that NBEMS will continue to work towards providing more specialist

manpower, conducting quality examinations, providing training opportunities, etc. under your guidance”.