Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC), stated that the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 counselling is going to start on August 14.

Candidates will have to visit the MCC website for the latest updates and notices regarding counselling.

"We are starting the counselling (for NEET UG) from August 14. We may prepone the registration process for the students. The process will continue for 2 months, and students across the country who are eligible can participate in it. The counselling will be conducted online in 4 rounds," said Dr B Srinivas.

When asked about any specific guidelines, he added, "The guidelines are the same as last year, students should have passed the NEET which is conducted by National Testing Agency and whoever comes under the eligibility criteria, we will start their counselling as per the data provided by the NTA."

Earlier, on Friday, the revised NEET UG 2024 results were released, with 17 students achieving a perfect score, marking a 75 per cent drop in the number of toppers from the earlier declared results.

In the results announced on June 4, a record 67 candidates scored a perfect 720 marks, tying for the top spot. Among these, six students were placed at the top due to extra marks awarded for time lost during the exam because of invigilator errors.

Additionally, 44 students achieved the top rank after receiving "grace marks" for incorrectly answering a basic physics question.

However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday decided that there would be just one accurate answer and anyone responding with anything other than that would not receive marks for it.

A retest was also held for the students who lost time during the exam. Following these corrections, the number of qualified candidates has also declined from 1316268 to 1315853 (a difference of 415). The NTA conducted a retest for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the exam.

The NEET UG 2024 examination, held on May 5, has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of paper leaks, irregularities, and time losses during the exam.

