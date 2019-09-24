New Zealand in talks with IITs for research collaboration

New Zealand is planning to partner Indian universities, such as the IITs, in a bid to boost research intensity in the field of tourism and hospitality, renewable energy, food safety and security, and environmental management, among others.

"New Zealand universities are in discussion with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other universities for Ph.D programmes, whereby students would undertake a part of the Ph.D in New Zealand, and we are looking for an announcement on the same by next year," said John Laxon, Regional Director, Education New Zealand (ENZ).

According to statistics provided by ENZ, the government agency for international education, first-time student visas from India to New Zealand universities showed a 63 per cent increase in the period from January to August 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.

On Tuesday, ENZ also announced 32 new scholarships, including the New Zealand Excellence Award scholarship programme, in a bid to boost New Zealand and India’s growing education relationship.

“The Excellence Awards will help talented Indian students to pursue a range of specialist programmes in areas such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), business and creative arts in New Zealand universities. Already, over 100 talented Indian students have benefited from these scholarships,” said Grant McPherson, ENZ Chief Executive.