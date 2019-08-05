NIT Karnataka is setting up a central research unit

The Mangaluru-based National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) is setting up a central research facility to meet the research needs of the region, according to K Umamaheshwara Rao, Director of NITK.

Speaking to reporters at NITK campus on Monday, Rao said the work has begun for infrastructure build-up for the central research facility. Stating that a building will be ready in two years, he said high-end equipment worth around ₹80 crore will be procured.

The research facility will not be limited to NITK and its students but other deserving can also benefit from this facility. The establishment of this facility will help improve the research quality and publications in the region, he said.

To begin with, it will serve the research needs in the region and gradually it will meet the needs of the State. The aim is to make it a national-level research facility in the years to come, he said.

The project is being taken up with a loan from the Higher Education Financing Agency. NITK is the only institution, apart from IITs, to set up such a facility for research work, he said.

NITK will be celebrating its diamond jubilee from August 2019 to August 2020.

As part of the celebrations, each student in the campus will plant a tree. Around 6,000 fruit-bearing plants will be planted by students in the campus, he added.