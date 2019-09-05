Nitte b-school wins prize

Mangaluru, September 5

A team of MBA students from the Nitte-based Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management (JKSHIM) has won the third prize in the AIM-AIMS Conscious Capitalism Stimulation Competition 2019. A press release by the institute said here that the competition was organised by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) in collaboration with the Academy of Indian Marketing. K Pooja Upadhyay, Rahul J, Sushma Kudva, D’Souza Winston Wilfred, P Chethan Nayak and Meghana Suvarna were part of the JKSHIM team. It said that the team had won the first prize in the regional level competition.