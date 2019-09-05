Education

Nitte b-school wins prize

Our Bureau | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

Mangaluru, September 5

A team of MBA students from the Nitte-based Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management (JKSHIM) has won the third prize in the AIM-AIMS Conscious Capitalism Stimulation Competition 2019. A press release by the institute said here that the competition was organised by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) in collaboration with the Academy of Indian Marketing. K Pooja Upadhyay, Rahul J, Sushma Kudva, D’Souza Winston Wilfred, P Chethan Nayak and Meghana Suvarna were part of the JKSHIM team. It said that the team had won the first prize in the regional level competition.

Published on September 05, 2019
management education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi University, IIT-Madras, BHU among 5 awarded Institutions of Eminence status