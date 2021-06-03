Centre extends validity of TET qualifying certificate to lifetime

The Central Government on Thursday announced extending the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate to a lifetime.

“Government has decided to extend the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011,” said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The respective State Governments/UTs will take necessary action to revalidate/issue new TET certificates to those candidates seven years have already elapsed, he added.

“This will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field,” said Pokhriyal.

Teachers Eligibility Test is an essential qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.

The Guidelines dated February 11, 2011 of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down that the State Governments would conduct TET. The validity of the certificate was seven years from the date of passing TET.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII Board exam given the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19.

The board will compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner