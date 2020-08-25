NTA increases exam centres for JEE (Main), NEET (UG) exam

They brought the desert back to life
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of examination centres from 570 to 660 for JEE (Main) exam and from 2,546 to 3,843 for NEET (UG) 2020 to maintain social distancing in these centres.
JEE (Main) is a computer-based test, and NEET (UG) is a pen paper-based test. Additionally, in case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now.
“In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main). In case of NEET (UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12, now,” said an official statement.
For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates have been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting. Candidates have also been issued advisory guiding them about "Do’s and Don'ts" for proper social distancing, the statement added.
Around 8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have been registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) 2020 respectively.
NTA has also written to the State Governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time.
Last week, admit cards of JEE (Main) Examination were released. The Admit Cards of NEET (UG) 2020 will also be released shortly. The testing agency said that more than 99 per cent of candidates get their first choice of Centre cities in both of these examinations.
JEE (Main) and NEET (UG), which were earlier scheduled to be held in the month of July, were postponed to September due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, the JEE (Main) exam will be held between September 1 to September 6. At the same time, the NEET (UG) will take place on September 13, 2020.
“We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020,” the Supreme Court has earlier ordered.
