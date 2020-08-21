NTA releases admit cards for JEE (Mains) exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts entrance exams such as Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has released the admit cards for JEE (Mains) while NEET (UG) admit cards will soon be issued.

Along with the admit card, the NTA has also issued ‘Important Instructions for Candidates’ as well as ‘Advisory for Candidates regarding Covid-19’ explaining them about the safety measures taken by the NTA and the support expected from the candidates for safe and successful conduct of these examinations.

“Admit Cards for the JEE (Main) Examinations scheduled from September 1 to September 6. As many as 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their admit cards so far, against a total number 8,58,273. For JEE (Main) 2020 candidates NTA has been able to offer the first choice of preference of centre cities to 99.07 per cent of the candidates,” said a statement issued by NTA.

For the first time, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the candidates of JEE (Main) were provided with an opportunity five times to change their option of centre city. A total of 6,61,911 candidates availed this option and were considered for centres based upon their latest (revised) choice.

The NEET (UG)-2020 exam is now scheduled on September 13, and the total of 15,97,433 candidates are registered for the same. The Admit Cards will be released shortly. Overall, 99.87 per cent candidates will be accommodated against their first preference of centre city, it added.

Similarly, for NEET (UG)-2020, the candidates were given the opportunity five times to change their choice of centre city. A total of 95,000 candidates availed the same, and they have been accommodated according to their revised preferences.