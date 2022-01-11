Online coding platform CuriousJr exploring revenue model as it ramps up offerings

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Ed-tech start-up and online coding platform for kids, CuriousJr is looking at a larger play as it ramps up offerings across its online curriculum; while exploring the possibility of introducing a revenue model.
With 160,000 active monthly users – students aged 8 to 17 – the company currently operates on a free model. Nearly 60 per cent of the users are from Tier-II and Tier-III towns; while the remaining 40 per cent is from metro and Tier-I cities.
Curriculum or course content is being ramped up, targeting students between classes 6 and 12; while age-specific content is something that is being explored too. Plans are afoot to include vernacular languages in the courses. Apart from the Hindi and English – which are currently available on the platform – the other languages being explored include Marathi, Telegu, Bengali and Gujarati.
The Gurugram-based Curiosity Edtech Private Limited, which owns and runs the CuriousJr platform, was founded in September 2020.
Ramp Up
According to Mridul Ranjan Sahu, co-founder, CuriousJr, the platform has presented itself as a mobile-first offering, since nearly 88 per cent of the students still do not have access to a laptop. On the other hand, nearly 45 per cent of the students have a smartphone access. This is expected to reach 60 per cent in a year’s time; and 70 per cent in two years.
“Majority of schools and other ed-tech companies primarily push for coding courses that are laptops or desktop computer drive. But not all students have access to laptops. So we are designing our curriculum in such a way that coding is possible on small displays. This will enable students to study and code on mobile device,” he told BusinessLine.
Apart from working on content ramp-up, that include coming up with age-specific offerings, the company would also explore the possibility of revenue streams that could include coaching / one-on-one classes, buying specific courses and so on.
“We are yet to figure out the revenue model. May be towards the later half of the year, say, end 2022, we may see some development on those lines,” Sahu said.
Coding In India
Coding for kids is estimated to be a $14 billion market in India already, say sources. Two events from 2020 are said to have propelled this segment – the roll out of NEP 2020, and BYJU'S – India’s largest ed-tech start-up – buying out coding platform WhiteHat Jr for $ 300 million.
Other K-12 coding start-ups in India include Tekie, CodeYoung, Coding Ninjas, among others. General ed-tech companies like Toppr, Vedantu, Unacademy also offer coding courses.
Funding
CuriousJr had in an earlier seed funding round last year, raised $ one million, led by Waterbridge Venture and Enzia Venture and some other angel investors.
“As of now there are no immediate plans for fund –raising. We will explore such options once we get the new curriculum up,” Sahu added.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...