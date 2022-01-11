Online coding platform CuriousJr exploring revenue model as it ramps up offerings

Ed-tech start-up and online coding platform for kids, CuriousJr is looking at a larger play as it ramps up offerings across its online curriculum; while exploring the possibility of introducing a revenue model.

With 160,000 active monthly users – students aged 8 to 17 – the company currently operates on a free model. Nearly 60 per cent of the users are from Tier-II and Tier-III towns; while the remaining 40 per cent is from metro and Tier-I cities.

Curriculum or course content is being ramped up, targeting students between classes 6 and 12; while age-specific content is something that is being explored too. Plans are afoot to include vernacular languages in the courses. Apart from the Hindi and English – which are currently available on the platform – the other languages being explored include Marathi, Telegu, Bengali and Gujarati.

The Gurugram-based Curiosity Edtech Private Limited, which owns and runs the CuriousJr platform, was founded in September 2020.

Ramp Up

According to Mridul Ranjan Sahu, co-founder, CuriousJr, the platform has presented itself as a mobile-first offering, since nearly 88 per cent of the students still do not have access to a laptop. On the other hand, nearly 45 per cent of the students have a smartphone access. This is expected to reach 60 per cent in a year’s time; and 70 per cent in two years.

“Majority of schools and other ed-tech companies primarily push for coding courses that are laptops or desktop computer drive. But not all students have access to laptops. So we are designing our curriculum in such a way that coding is possible on small displays. This will enable students to study and code on mobile device,” he told BusinessLine.

Apart from working on content ramp-up, that include coming up with age-specific offerings, the company would also explore the possibility of revenue streams that could include coaching / one-on-one classes, buying specific courses and so on.

“We are yet to figure out the revenue model. May be towards the later half of the year, say, end 2022, we may see some development on those lines,” Sahu said.

Coding In India

Coding for kids is estimated to be a $14 billion market in India already, say sources. Two events from 2020 are said to have propelled this segment – the roll out of NEP 2020, and BYJU'S – India’s largest ed-tech start-up – buying out coding platform WhiteHat Jr for $ 300 million.

Other K-12 coding start-ups in India include Tekie, CodeYoung, Coding Ninjas, among others. General ed-tech companies like Toppr, Vedantu, Unacademy also offer coding courses.

Funding

CuriousJr had in an earlier seed funding round last year, raised $ one million, led by Waterbridge Venture and Enzia Venture and some other angel investors.

“As of now there are no immediate plans for fund –raising. We will explore such options once we get the new curriculum up,” Sahu added.