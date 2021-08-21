Over 100 American universities to participate in Virtual Education Fair

Virtual Fairs of US universities will be held on Friday, August 27 and Friday, September 3 where more than 100 universities in the United States are expected to participate.

These virtual university fairs are free for all and will provide an online platform for students and their parents to interact with 100+ accredited US universities and colleges. There is no registration or participation fee, according to a statement.

For students seeking Master’s or Ph.D. programs in the United States:

Graduate Virtual Fair 2021

Friday, August 27, 2021 | 5:30 - 10:30 PM IST

Registration link: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair21EmbWeb

For high school students seeking Bachelor’s programs in the United States: Undergraduate Virtual Fair 2021

Friday, September 3, 2021 | 5:30 - 10:30 PM IST

Registration link: https://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair21EmbWeb

The participating US higher education institutions represent a wide geographic area in the United States and offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels.

The fair attendees can learn about various programs and admission criteria at this virtual fair from the comfort of their homes. The discussions with US universities and EducationUSA advisers will help students make informed choices about studying in the US, funding and scholarships, practical training options, and Covid-19 precautionary measures at US universities and colleges. Students will also get information about student visas through the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, the official source on visas.

VIDEO LINK: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dcOlvRx6AQkZGBU9URf1IblqMU_pXzMm