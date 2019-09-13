Over 2,000 VIT students secure ‘Super Dream’ & ‘Dream’ jobs

Bye-bye business, says Ma
More than 2,000 students of Vellore Institute of Technology have secured placement in what they call ‘super dream’ (CTC of more than ₹10 lakh a year) and ‘dream’ (CTC of more than ₹5.5 lakh) jobs from major corporates during the current year.
As of now, 245 companies have visited VIT campus and have issued job offers to 2,026 students, of which 829 were super dream job offers, while the rest were dream offers, Samuel Rajkumar, Director-Placements, VIT, told BusinessLine.
In the first phase of campus recruitment, Super Dream Companies visited and made job offers. Microsoft has recruited seven students with a CTC of ₹41.6 lakh per annum from the current batch (2020), which is the highest so far.
Four companies offered more than ₹25 lakh per annum and they are Amazon (17), PayPal (3), Cisco (21), De Shaw (2).
As on date, 92 super dream companies have visited the campus for placements and internships.
Under the dream job category, IT services companies such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys and Capgemini have been recruiting VIT students with a differential CTC.
TCS Digital has hired 244 students, which is the highest digital offers in the country for TCS surpassing the earlier record 82 offers in the last academic year, which was also at VIT.
Wipro has hired 278 students for its turbo hiring. This again is the highest number of Dream offers in the country surpassing last year’s VIT-Wipro offers of 238.
VIT and Wipro will enter the Limca Book of Records for the 4th time in a row for the highest number of Dream offers, according to a statement.
IT services companies recruitments are happening now and the placements schedule will go till next May. MBA and non-engineering placements will start in September 2019.
Consulting companies such as Deloitte, JP Morgan and PwC have also recruited, with Deloitte hiring 105 students from VIT. Other consulting companies such as KPMG, E&Y and BCG are expected to visit in the coming month. Also, 150 companies have conducted internship recruitments and have recruited 788 students from MTech and MCA courses.
Major internship recruiters included Amazon, Net App, Intel, VM Ware, Oracle, Philips, Cummins and Reliance. The selected students have started doing their 10-months internship starting from August. They are paid a monthly stipend in the ₹10,000-50,000 range. After their internship period most of the students will be absorbed as full-time employees with a starting salary of ₹5 lakh per annum and above, it said.
