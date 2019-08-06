Pitch session at IIT-H for CfHE Fellows on August 8

The third batch of fellows at Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) will pitch their ideas to investors, venture capital firms and private equity players on August 8.

“This pitching session will help the CfHE Fellows convert their ideas and innovations in health technology products that will address the unmet needs of Indian healthcare sector,” U B Desai, Head of Operations (CfHE) and Founding Director of IIT-Hyderabad, said.

CfHE has incubated seven startups that were founded by its Fellows. It has graduated three cohorts of entrepreneurs. A new cohort has just begun its journey a few days ago. The CfHE also houses a healthcare incubator, which included BeAble Pvt Ltd and Nemocare Wellness, attracted grants worth Rs 2 core. They are set to become independent and enter the markets at an early stage, he said.

CfHE offers a Fellowship in Healthcare Entrepreneurship focused on bio-design innovation through a one-year structured and immersion-based curriculum. It houses a facility to help startups build prototypes of biomedical devices.