PM Modi interacts with students, parents post cancellation of exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took students and parents by surprise when he joined a virtual session organised by the Education Ministry. During the interactive session, PM Modi heard the issues and concerns of the CBSE students who gave their feedback on the cancellation of exams.

Students from across the country said that cancellation of CBSE class XII Board exams is a good decision and thanked PM for it. During the interaction a student said, “Sir, you have said that exams should be celebrated as a festival due to which there was no fear in my mind for examinations.”

PM Modi also urged the students to help their family members in getting vaccinated. He said that if there are family members who are finding it difficult to register themselves for vaccination then students should help them.

“In schools and colleges we are taught about team spirit and during the pandemic we witnessed new examples of team spirit through public participation,” said PM Modi.

During the surprise interaction, PM Modi asked students about their hobbies and exercise routine. He also urged students to make use of time post exam cancellation and celebrate upcoming World Environment Day and World Yoga Day.

The Centre on Tuesday cancelled CBSE class XII Board exam in view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19. During a review meeting on Class XII Board exams of CBSE, PM Modi said, “Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. In today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk”.

It was also decided during the review meeting that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

After the announcement ICSE also followed the suit and cancelled the Class XII exam. In the coming days, boards will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.