Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation five new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on February 25, 2024. The institutions, coming up at an estimated cost of ₹6,315.2 crore, are located in Rajkot (Gujarat), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), Bathinda (Punjab) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

In all 4,040 beds will be added across these five AIIMS.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the AIIMS - Jammu campus on Tuesday (February 20); while the foundation stone for AIIMS Rewari in Haryana was laid last week.

The cost of the 750-bed AIIMS Rewari is estimated at ₹1,650 crore while for AIIMS Jammu – with 750 beds – the estimated cost is around ₹1,661 crore.

“The total cost of the seven AIIMS is to the tune of ₹9,626.23 crore,” a Health Ministry official said.

This apart, various medical colleges and nursing colleges across the country will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.

