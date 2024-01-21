There is a need for popularising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among students and encouraging collaboration among different stakeholders, according to experts.

Many experts including Seeram Ramakrishna, Professor, FREng. Everest Chair, National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore; Mr. Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, New Delhi stressed the the need for popularising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among students and encouraging faculty members to engage and collaborate

They were speaking at an international conference on Knowledge for Sustainable Development: Dialogues Across Disciplines to Implement Sustainable Development Goals; held at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here.

Ambassadors of change

They called for action to change, especially to students, who can be the ambassadors of change. Both individually and in the community, the students can through their actions produce ripples or create value that transcends individual goals and aspirations.

Given the significance and criticality of SDGs, the faculty should be encouraged to think about increasing content of SDG related themes in their courses gradually from about 5 percent to 50 percent, the deliberations pointed out.

Participants at the conference include students from UoH, and colleges in from across the country. Besides students, speakers at the conference included faculty, researchers, innovative practitioners of sustainable development, from prominent institutions. Speakers from Portugal, Germany, the USA, and Singapore were among the participants in the conference.

Over 300 delegates participated at this conference focussing on 17 SDGs to reflect on models of implementing SDGs in India.The conference was spearheaded by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), UoH and funded by the Institution of Eminence (IoE) is a university-wide initiative; and kick starts the University’s Golden Jubilee Year 2024, according to a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit