Having intiated an inquiry into various complaints of leakage of question papers related to recruitment examinations conducted by Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board in the state, Gujarat Lokayukta in a report tabled in the state legislature on Wednesday suggested that all examination papers be printed in government press to “avoid chances of leakage.”

The Lokayukta received various complaints from various Complainants regarding the leakage of question papers relating to various examinations conducted by Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board and was registered as Inquiry no. 2/2022, stated the 23rd annual consolidated report of Gujarat’s Lokayukta for the period April 2022 to March 2023.

Transparent & Accountable

“To make the system transparent, accountable and for avoiding any such incident in future, it is desirable if the government at appropriate level, make necessary modification in the procedure by which the responsibility is fastened and there is a cross check,” the Lokayukta stated. The Lokpal and Lokayukta Act was passed by the Parliament for providing a Lokpal at Centre and Lokayukta at the state to inquire into complaints of corruption against certain public functionaries and public servants. Justice Rajesh Shukla is the Lokayukta for Gujarat.

“First of all, the papers may be printed only at the government press where the responsibility could be fixed to avoid chances of leakage,” stated the Lokayukta in its list of suggestions. “Even if the present system is continued, it requires modification for maintaining secrecy,” it added.

Asking the government to act on the privacy of contents of the examination papers, the report stated, “A close examination of the procedure for setting the papers by GPSC or UPSC could be considered to get a better idea for the purpose of improving the process of conducting examinations.”

The complaints about examination paper leaks were part of the 188 cases and applications that the Lokayukta received between April 2022 and March 2023.

Suo moto inquiry

The Lokayukta also conducted a “suo moto inquiry” into the complaints about poor road quality in Ahmedabad and other parts of the state. In its report it suggested the default liability period in cases of poor workmanship to be increased from the present two years to five years.

“The period of default liability in cases of poor workmanship is required to be increased to five years instead of two years,” stated the Lokayukta in its 23rd annual consolidated report. It suggested that the Urban Development department as well as the Roads and Buildings department of the Gujarat government should get suggestions from engineers and consultants in this regard and have a “suitable system” that ensures the performance of work.

The Lokayukta also suggested insertion of certain clauses for fixing accountability of both officers of Municipal Corporations or the government and the contractor.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit