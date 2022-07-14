Saint-Gobain India inks MoU with IIITDM Kancheepuram to grant scholarships to girl students

Saint-Gobain India and the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram have signed an MoU to award merit scholarships to girl students pursuing B. Tech programme at the institute.

In line with Saint-Gobain India’s Gender Diversity Agenda, this MoU is an initiative under its industry-academia partnership to attract and retain more girl students into manufacturing from institutions of national importance.

Through the scholarship, Saint-Gobain India has committed to donate ₹2.29 crore and support the education of 40 girl students over eight years. The scholarship will encourage aspiring girl students from underprivileged backgrounds to seek admission and pursue B. Tech in computer science, electronics, and mechanical engineering among others, says a release.

Focus on community development

P Padmakumar, Executive Director-Human Resources and Head-CSR Saint-Gobain India, said, “Within the global framework of Corporate Social Responsibility, the Saint-Gobain Group in India focuses on specific priority actions under each of the six broad areas — one of which is linked to community development.”

Padmakumar added, ”In this endeavour, we are happy to associate with IIITDM Kancheepuram. As a part of the scholarship, students can pursue an internship in any of the Saint-Gobain businesses in India.”

DVLN Somayajulu, Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram, said, one of the options recommended by the government is granting more scholarship programmes to supplement the cost of education and the implementation of the scheme is expected to enhance the enrolment of more girl students at IIITDM Kancheepuram. This institute is planning to approach other nearby industries to grant a similar scholarship scheme for girl students.