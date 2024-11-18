Salam Kisan, an agri-tech platform under PRYM Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth (DBSKKV Dapoli). This partnership focuses on facilitating a research-backed, tech-driven transformation within the agricultural ecosystem.

A media statement said that Salam Kisan strengthens its existing features and creates additional value for the entire agricultural community with this partnership. Established for a period of five years, the partnership provides a stable foundation for long-term initiatives, it said.

The goals of this partnership include strengthening the crop calendar by utilising data-driven AI and machine learning solutions to optimise agricultural planning, allowing for more precise planting and harvesting schedules. It also aims to develop drone standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safe and effective use of drones in agriculture, addressing a current industry gap as only a few such government SOPs exist.

Real-time solutions

It said the collaboration will deliver real-time pest and disease management solutions, offering farmers on-the-ground support to protect their crops. The partnership will focus on formulating and promoting natural farming practices to encourage sustainable, eco-friendly methods that support environmental health and long-term agricultural resilience.

Quoting Dhanashree Mandhani, Founder and CEO of Salam Kisan, the statement said, “This partnership is critical for the future of sustainable agriculture in India. Known for its excellence in agricultural research, the state agricultural university brings invaluable knowledge to this collaboration. By combining DBSKKV’s rigorous research expertise with Salam Kisan’s advanced technological capabilities, we can deliver impactful, scalable solutions that uplift the agriculture sector as a whole. This alliance represents a meaningful step towards our commitment to transforming agriculture through accessible, sustainable technology. Together, we aim to drive substantial improvements in farming productivity and resilience, enhancing livelihoods and supporting rural entrepreneurship across the nation.”

